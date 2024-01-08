en English
Weather

El Nino Induces Varied Weather Impact Across Pacific Nations

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
El Nino Induces Varied Weather Impact Across Pacific Nations

The effects of El Nino are manifesting in diverse weather patterns across Pacific nations. Islands such as the southern Cook Islands including Rarotonga, are experiencing dry conditions, with rainfall plummeting to less than 50 percent of the standard 100 to 200 millimeters monthly. The Cook Islands Meteorological Service has called on the community to exercise prudent water use in light of this trend.

Similar Dry Conditions in Fiji

Fiji is also grappling with a significant downswing in rainfall. Nadi, a region in Fiji, received less than a third of its usual December rainfall, and Suva, the capital city, received half. The Fiji Meteorological Service anticipates this drier trend to persist in the months ahead. Despite the rainfall reduction, an official drought declaration has not been made in Fiji.

Kiribati Recovers from Drought

Conversely, Kiribati, a nation that had been battling drought, saw above-average rainfall in December 2023. The Kiribati Meteorological Service remains hopeful about groundwater and water tank replenishment, although it acknowledges that full recovery might require time, particularly in areas with scarce freshwater facilities.

El Nino’s Role in Weather Pattern Discrepancies

Ben Noll, a meteorologist at NIWA, confirms that these conditions are in line with what is expected from El Nino, which typically results in drier conditions for islands located off the equator in the South Pacific. The region has already seen three tropical cyclones this season, with more predicted during the remainder of El Nino, which is expected to last until at least May 2024. Pacific islands are urged to brace for potential cyclones, particularly in February and March.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

