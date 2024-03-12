El Niño Triggers Class Suspensions: Schools Adapt with Distance Learning

As El Niño intensifies, educational institutions are swiftly adapting to the escalating temperatures by suspending in-person classes and transitioning to distance learning modalities. Fort Bonifacio High School in Taguig, under the guidance of Principal Alixander Escote, exemplifies proactive measures being taken, with the school prepared to shift to online platforms, a strategy previously implemented during last year's hot weather spell. The Department of Education (DepEd) has sanctioned these adjustments, emphasizing student safety amidst the heatwave.

Proactive Measures and Decision Making

Schools are employing various strategies to combat the heat's impact on education. Principal Escote mentioned the pivotal role of the School Governing Council and consultations with the Schools Division Superintendent in making suspension decisions. The use of PAGASA's heat index chart aids in these decisions, providing a scientific basis for evaluating the necessity of class suspensions. DepEd's Deputy spokesperson, Asec. Francis Bringas, highlighted the importance of this tool in ensuring the well-being of students and staff.

Adapting to the Heat

With the possibility of suspending in-person classes, schools are not left without options. Distance learning, previously a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now serves as a viable alternative during extreme weather conditions. This shift ensures that learning continues, albeit in a different format. The adaptability of schools to switch between in-person and online classes demonstrates a commitment to education continuity, regardless of external factors.

Ensuring Continuous Learning and Safety

DepEd assures that the suspension of face-to-face classes does not equate to a halt in education. Alternative learning modes, including modular distance learning, are in place to facilitate continuous learning. The agency also highlighted the role of parents in ensuring that students remain safe at home during these suspensions. With the current school year ending on May 31, educational institutions and the DepEd are working diligently to ensure that the academic calendar is minimally disrupted while prioritizing the health and safety of students.