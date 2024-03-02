Ekiti State Ministry Issues Thunderstorm Precautions for Residents Following NIMET Predictions

In response to recent predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) about impending thunderstorms in parts of Ekiti State, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an advisory urging residents to remain calm and adopt necessary safety measures. The announcement, made by Commissioner Erelu Tosin Ajisafe-Aluko, aims to mitigate potential risks associated with the natural weather phenomenon.

Advertisment

Thunderstorms, while a natural occurrence, can pose significant dangers if proper precautions are not taken. Erelu Ajisafe-Aluko emphasized the importance of seeking shelter indoors, maintaining a safe distance from windows, and avoiding the use of mobile phones during storms to reduce the risk of lightning strikes. Additionally, residents are advised to turn off and unplug electrical appliances to protect against power surges and to stay away from electric wires and poles.

Minimizing Risk and Ensuring Safety

The Ministry's advisory includes several precautionary measures to help residents minimize risks during thunderstorms. These include staying indoors until the storm passes, avoiding reflective surfaces and open flames, and maintaining a safe posture to decrease the likelihood of lightning-related injuries. By following these guidelines, the Ministry hopes to safeguard the community and prevent casualties during thunderstorm occurrences.

The proactive stance taken by the Ekiti State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources underscores the importance of community preparedness in the face of natural disasters. The statement reassures residents that adherence to the recommended safety measures can significantly lower the chances of injury or damage caused by thunderstorms. The Ministry's effort to educate and protect the public serves as a model for disaster readiness and response.