Easter Weekend Weather Guide: From Good Friday Sunshine to Easter Monday Showers

As Easter weekend approaches, many are eagerly anticipating how the weather will unfold from Good Friday to Easter Monday. With a variety of plans in the works, from outdoor Easter egg hunts to family gatherings, the forecast plays a pivotal role in shaping these festivities. Across different states, the weather predictions vary, offering a mix of sunshine, mild breezes, and occasional showers, making this a weekend of diverse meteorological activity.

Advertisment

Easter Forecast Breakdown

The weather forecast for the Easter weekend promises a blend of conditions across the country. Starting off, Good Friday is expected to bring sunshine and mild temperatures, creating perfect conditions for those planning outdoor activities. According to sources, temperatures are expected to hover in the comfortable 60s, with milder breezes making it an ideal start to the long weekend. However, as Saturday approaches, scattered showers are predicted in some regions, particularly in the afternoon to evening, which might require some adjustments to outdoor plans. Despite the rain, the skies are expected to clear by nightfall, setting the stage for a pleasant Sunday.

Easter Sunday itself is forecasted to be mostly sunny with daily sunshine, warranting the use of sunscreen for those spending extended periods outdoors. The warmer air is not just bringing in the sunshine but also a new wave of tree pollens, signaling the heart of spring. As the weekend concludes, Monday might see a return of showers in certain areas, adding a refreshing end to the festivities. Throughout the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching the low 80s in some states by Sunday, with breezy conditions perfect for kite flying.

Special Weather Alerts and Precautions

Looking ahead to the week following Easter, meteorologists are targeting Tuesday as an ALERT DAY due to the probability of gusty downpours that could impact the start of the new week. This serves as a reminder for everyone to enjoy the Easter weekend's mostly favorable weather while remaining prepared for the potential shift to more turbulent conditions. With warm and humid air on the horizon