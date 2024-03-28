Easter Weather Surprise: Southern Australia's Warm Spell Precedes Outback's Record Rains

As Easter long weekend approaches, southern Australia basks in ideal weather conditions, an unusual prelude to an imminent soaking from the north. Record-breaking rains have inundated the southern Northern Territory, courtesy of remnants of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in weather patterns across the region. This phenomenon, driven by a buckled subtropical jetstream, promises to usher in the first significant rains of autumn, potentially impacting the Murray Basin with heavy falls.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Deluge in the Outback

The southern Northern Territory has witnessed an extraordinary deluge, receiving nearly a year's worth of rain in just this past week. Towns have shattered their previous March rain records, with some areas reporting their wettest calendar month in over 50 years. This outback soaking is not only causing widespread flooding but also maintaining flows south to Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, which is already filling with floodwaters from western Queensland. With the subtropical jetstream continuing to funnel tropical moisture into Australia's dry interior, the rain is set to persist, extending its reach into south-east Australia by Monday.

Forecasting Challenges and Flood Watches

Advertisment

The complexity of forecasting this event stems from the collision of tropical moisture with colder air post a frontal system from the south. This clash is creating uncertainty in predicting the intensity of the upcoming rains, with forecasts ranging from minimal to up to 100mm in certain areas. Flood watches remain in force for western Queensland and Cape York Peninsula, with additional warnings issued for SA's inland rivers due to incoming flows from Queensland. The potential for this event to act as the 'autumn break' for parts of the Murray Basin is being closely monitored, with implications for the winter growing season and crop prospects.

Easter Weekend Weather Outlook

Despite the looming rains, the majority of the Easter long weekend is set to be delightful for southern Australia. Warm temperatures, ranging from the mid-twenties to the low thirties, will prevail, with minimal rain except for a few light coastal showers. This pleasant weather provides an ideal backdrop for outdoor activities before conditions deteriorate from Monday. As the rainband moves south, it will bring a significant change to the weather, transforming the serene Easter weekend into a period of anticipation for the rains that may define the season ahead.

As southern Australia enjoys a warm and sunny Easter break, the shadow of impending rains looms large. This unusual weather pattern, marked by a stark contrast between the current tranquility and the forecasted deluge, encapsulates the unpredictability of nature. As we navigate through these changing conditions, the coming days will reveal the true impact of this extraordinary weather event on the landscape and lives of those in its path.