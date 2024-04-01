Easter Monday Storms Disrupt Melbourne: Flash Flooding Alert, Events Halted

Easter Monday brought an abrupt end to Victoria's sunny streak, with severe weather warnings issued across the state for heavy rainfall and damaging winds, disrupting events and daily life. Thunderstorms rolled in from Victoria's west, quelling the smoke haze that lingered over Melbourne and causing flash flooding concerns. Notably, the AFL match at the MCG faced a 40-minute delay due to lightning, highlighting the storms' immediate impact on public events.

Advertisment

Storms Sweep Through Victoria

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) had forecasted severe weather for much of central Victoria, including Melbourne, with the potential for flash flooding in numerous communities. The timing coincided with the end of the Easter long weekend, affecting holiday travel plans and local events. In particular, the prestigious Stawell running carnival faced interruptions, and the BOM's severe weather warning highlighted the risk of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, with isolated falls up to 70 millimetres. The sudden shift in weather also promised to clear the smoke haze that had covered Melbourne since Good Friday, a result of planned burns in the city's outer east.

Community and Environmental Impact

Advertisment

Residents and businesses braced for the storm's impact, with some areas reporting significant rain. In western Victoria, Bet Bet Creek saw 20.4 mm of rain in just 30 minutes, showcasing the storm's intensity. The agricultural sector, particularly local beef and dairy farms, welcomed the rain after an extended dry period. However, holidaymakers faced difficult travel conditions, with heavy traffic reported as people rushed to return to Melbourne before the worst of the weather hit. Despite the potential for economic disruption, especially in the hospitality sector, the rain was largely seen as beneficial for the region's water reserves and agriculture.

Looking Forward

As the storm moves across Victoria and into other southeastern states, the focus shifts to the aftermath and cleanup. The weather event highlights the challenges of managing public safety and infrastructure resilience in the face of severe weather. While the full extent of the storm's impact remains to be seen, the community's response and the timely warnings from the BOM played a crucial role in mitigating the immediate dangers. Looking ahead, the event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather and the importance of preparedness for future incidents.