Early Summer Scorcher Hits Northern Vietnam: Cities Sizzle at 39 Degrees

Northern Vietnam is experiencing an early onset of summer heat, with temperatures soaring to 39 degrees Celsius in some areas, signaling a potentially long and intense heatwave ahead. Weather experts attribute this unusual weather pattern to the expanding low-pressure area, which is expected to bring even hotter days throughout the week. High-altitude regions and central Vietnam are not spared, with significant temperature rises and associated risks of fire and power demand surges.

Advertisment

Heatwave Dynamics: Understanding the Cause

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the core reason behind the scorching temperatures is the expanding low-pressure area across northern Vietnam. This meteorological phenomenon is enhancing the intensity of sunny days, particularly in northwestern locales where the mercury has hit alarming highs. U.S. weather service AccuWeather confirms that Hanoi, the capital city, is bracing for its hottest week, with daytime temperatures peaking at 35-36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the mountainous retreat of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province offers a slightly cooler respite, with temperatures expected to range from 17 to 29 degrees earlier in the week, before climbing to 25-27 degrees over the weekend.

Central Vietnam Under the Sun's Siege

Advertisment

The heatwave's grip extends beyond the north to central Vietnam. From Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, the low-pressure zone, in tandem with Foehn winds, is orchestrating days of relentless heat. Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Phu Yen have already recorded daytime temperatures hitting the 37-39 degree mark. This scorching trend is forecasted to persist until April 5, with no immediate relief from the high temperatures in sight. Similarly, southern Vietnam is riding the heatwave, facing peak temperatures of 35-37 degrees, underscoring a nationwide call for preparedness against the heat-induced challenges.

Implications of the Heatwave: A Call to Action

The current weather conditions underscore an urgent need for adaptive measures. Experts caution that the combination of high heat and low moisture significantly elevates the risk of fires, while the anticipated spike in power consumption could strain resources, leading to potential fire hazards and explosions in residential areas. Forecasts for the first 20 days of April suggest an average temperature increase of 1-2 degrees in northern and central Vietnam, with other regions experiencing a 0.5-1.5 degree rise compared to previous years. This year's summer is shaping up to be hotter and more intense, echoing expert Nguyen Van Huong's warning for heightened vigilance and preparation.