Early 2024 Hurricane Season Alert: Increased Rainfall, Heat Risks for Caribbean

With the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season anticipated to start earlier than usual, experts from the Dominica Meteorological Service have issued a stark warning. Increased rainfall and heatwaves are expected to pose significant threats well into the season, urging the public and climate-sensitive sectors to commence preparations immediately.

Transition to ENSO Neutral Conditions

Recent climatic observations indicate a shift from El Niño to ENSO Neutral conditions in the Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean, with a 79% chance during the April-May-June 2024 season. This transition is likely to foster wetter conditions across the Eastern Caribbean, contributing to an active Atlantic Hurricane Season. Furthermore, the persistence of warmer than usual Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical North Atlantic Ocean is expected to exacerbate these conditions, leading to a more humid environment and an increased frequency of extreme rainfall events.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

The Dominica Meteorological Service advises the public to undertake all necessary plans and preparations to mitigate the impacts of a wetter and hotter-than-usual period. The potential for life-threatening hazards such as flash floods, landslides, and rockfalls necessitates early preparation, particularly in areas prone to such events. Additionally, the public is encouraged to pay close attention to daily and weekly forecasts issued by the service, which include rainfall exceedance and temperature probabilities, to enhance decision-making and safeguard lives and properties.

Implications for the Caribbean Region

The early onset and increased intensity of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season underscore the critical importance of timely and effective preparedness measures. The forecasted conditions not only threaten immediate physical harm but also pose long-term challenges to food security and economic stability in the region. By staying informed and making early preparations, communities across the Caribbean can better withstand the adversities of an increasingly unpredictable climate, potentially averting the calamitous impacts of natural disasters.