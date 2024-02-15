Durban Paramedics Urge Residents to Take Precautions Against Severe Heatwave

February 15, 2024 - As the mercury rises, Advanced Life Support Paramedics (ALS) in Durban are urging residents to take precautions against the impending severe heatwave and humidity. The South African Weather Service has issued impact-based warnings for damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with heatwave conditions expected in various regions, including Durban.

Advertisment

Adapt, Stay Hydrated, and Look Out for the Vulnerable

In the face of scorching temperatures, ALS paramedics advise residents to adapt to the weather, avoid overexertion, and stay hydrated. Vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and children, need particular attention. "Children participating in sports must take extra care," said a representative from ALS. "Elderly people should also be monitored closely."

Pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have adequate water and shade to protect them from the intense heat.

Advertisment

Recognizing and Preventing Heatstroke

Heatstroke symptoms include a high body temperature, red and dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness. To prevent heatstroke, paramedics recommend:

Drinking plenty of fluids

Wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

Staying in the shade whenever possible

Avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day

Taking cool showers or baths to lower body temperature

The public is encouraged to familiarize themselves with these symptoms and precautions to stay safe during the upcoming heatwave.

By working together and taking the necessary precautions, Durban's residents can weather the heatwave and ensure the well-being of their community.