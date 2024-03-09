Dubai Flights Diverted Amid Severe Weather: Rains, Winds Disrupt Gulf City Air Traffic

Some flights into Dubai were diverted on Saturday after heavy rains and strong winds descended on the Gulf city, causing significant disruptions to air travel. At least 13 Dubai-bound flights were rerouted to nearby airports, highlighting the impact of adverse weather conditions that swept across the UAE early on Saturday.

Immediate Response to Weather Crisis

Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the busiest airports globally, along with Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Sharjah Airport, faced considerable challenges in managing flight schedules due to the severe weather conditions. Emirates and Etihad Airways, leading carriers based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, issued travel advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time to the airport. Dubai Police and the UAE's National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also issued public safety alerts, advising residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Adverse Weather Conditions across the UAE

The inclement weather, expected to persist until midday on Sunday, brought heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and in some areas, hailstorms. Roads became waterlogged, causing minor traffic delays, while some walkways were fully submerged. Authorities updated speed limits on some roads in Abu Dhabi to ensure motorists' safety, emphasizing the severity of the weather's impact on daily life and transportation.

Looking Ahead: Precautions and Preparations

NCEMA emphasized the importance of staying at home unless absolutely necessary and advised parking vehicles in safe, elevated locations to avoid flood-prone areas. The UAE, known for its innovative approaches to managing natural resources, plans to carry out hundreds of cloud-seeding missions in 2024 to address water scarcity, showcasing the country's proactive measures in facing environmental challenges.

This weekend's weather conditions serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of adverse conditions. As the UAE continues to monitor and respond to the situation, the impact on travel and daily life underscores the need for effective communication and cooperation among authorities, residents, and travelers.