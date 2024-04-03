DENR Calls for Water Conservation in Metro Manila Amid El Niño, Assures Angat Dam Sufficiency

As Metro Manila grapples with the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is urging communities to adopt water conservation practices. With Angat Dam's water levels closely monitored, the capital region is reassured of a sufficient water supply, despite the environmental challenges posed by the current climate condition.

Understanding the Situation

Recent reports indicate that while Angat Dam's water level is slightly below its usual mark, it remains within a range that ensures Metro Manila's water supply is not immediately threatened. However, with the summer season intensifying and the likelihood of reduced rainfall, the DENR has taken a proactive stance by encouraging the management of residential areas to implement water-saving measures. These include regular checks for leaks, postponing non-essential water usage, and collecting rainwater for cleaning purposes.

Conservation Measures in Place

In addition to these guidelines, the DENR has suggested practical steps for residents to contribute to water conservation efforts. Recommendations such as using buckets instead of hoses for cleaning cars and watering plants, and minimizing the use of bidets and frequent toilet flushing, are aimed at reducing the daily water consumption. PAGASA's hydrologist, Edgar Dela Cruz, has highlighted the critical need for these measures as Angat Dam's water level is expected to continue its declining trend, potentially reaching levels that historically led to water rationing in some parts of Metro Manila.

Looking Ahead

While the situation demands vigilance, the combined efforts of government agencies, community management, and residents can play a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on Metro Manila's water supply. The DENR's call for conservation is not just a response to the current conditions but also a preventive measure to ensure the sustainability of water resources as the region moves further into the dry season. With the community's cooperation, Metro Manila can navigate through this period with minimal disruption to its water supply.