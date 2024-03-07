Delaware Launches Annual Mosquito Control: DNREC Targets Woodland Pools with Spraying

Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has officially announced the commencement of its annual mosquito control efforts, marking a significant move to curb the larval populations in woodland pools across the state. Set to start in Southern Sussex County on March 15th, weather permitting, the initiative aims to significantly reduce the number of adult mosquitoes, providing relief to residents from the pesky biters as spring approaches.

Strategic Spraying Initiatives

DNREC's strategy involves using helicopters to spray up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands near populated areas with EPA-approved insecticides, ensuring minimal risk to humans, wildlife, and the environment. This initial phase targets the larval stages of mosquitoes in woodland pools, aiming to decrease the overall mosquito population before they become biting adults. The operation, beginning in southern Sussex County, will progressively extend into Kent and New Castle counties, covering a vast area in an effort to control the mosquito population efficiently.

Expanding Control Efforts

As Delaware's mosquito control season progresses, DNREC plans to broaden its efforts in April to include larval and adult saltmarsh mosquitoes, other freshwater mosquitoes, and container-breeding mosquitoes. This comprehensive approach not only targets the early stages of mosquitoes in woodland pools but also addresses the broader spectrum of mosquito populations that affect the residents of Delaware. The seasonal control efforts are a testament to DNREC's commitment to public health and environmental safety, spanning from early spring until late October or early November.

Accessing Mosquito Control Services

Residents looking to stay informed about scheduled mosquito spraying locations and times can do so by calling DNREC's dedicated hotline. Additionally, mosquito control services can be requested through DNREC's field offices in Glasgow and Milford, catering to different regions within the state. This proactive approach ensures that communities can access timely and effective mosquito control services, contributing to a more comfortable and enjoyable outdoor experience during the warmer months.

The announcement of DNREC's mosquito control season brings a sigh of relief to many, highlighting the department's ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Delaware's residents and its environment. As the program kicks off, the anticipation of fewer mosquitoes brings hope for more enjoyable spring and summer seasons ahead.