Deep Freeze in Victoria: How Residents Can Help Hummingbirds Survive

As temperatures in Victoria, Canada, plunged to a chilling -11 degrees Celsius, the coldest in 55 years at the Gonzales weather station, a population of tiny, iridescent creatures found themselves in a battle for survival. Amidst the deep freeze, hummingbirds, particularly Anna’s hummingbirds that opt to brave the harsh winter, are grappling with survival. Ann Nightingale, a seasoned ornithologist from the Rocky Point Bird Observatory, has shared some insightful suggestions on how residents can lend a helping wing to these little aviators during such challenging times.

Human Intervention: A Boon for Hummingbirds

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to assist the hummingbirds is through the use of sugar-water feeders. These feeders can turn into life-saving resources for the birds, especially during early mornings when they are in dire need of energy. However, the plummeting temperatures can cause the sugar-water to freeze. To prevent this, Nightingale advises wrapping the feeders in Christmas lights or covering the feeder tubes with socks that have warmers inside. She also recommends bringing the feeders indoors overnight and ensuring they’re back outside before sunrise.

Understanding Hummingbird Behaviour in Sub-zero Conditions

Hummingbirds, especially the Anna’s hummingbirds that stay in the region year-round, have developed an extraordinary method to survive the freezing temperatures. They enter a state of near hibernation known as torpor. In this state, the hummingbirds’ body temperatures drop, and they may appear lifeless, hanging upside down or lying on the ground. If found in such a state, Nightingale advises that they should be warmed slowly indoors without force-feeding them. If they don’t revive, they should be taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Providing Shelter and Water: Essential for Bird Survival

Nightingale also emphasizes the importance of providing birds with water sources and shelter during freezing conditions. She has devised her own feeder warming system to keep the sugar-water from freezing. Despite the hardships faced by these small marvels, the population of Anna’s hummingbirds has seen a significant increase over the past three decades, a testament to their resilience and adaptability, and to some extent, due to human assistance.