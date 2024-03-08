Death Valley's Lake Manly Shifts Two Miles North Due to Powerful Winds

Over a span of three days last week, Death Valley witnessed an unusual natural phenomenon as Lake Manly, a temporary lake, was pushed two miles north from its original position by strong winds, as reported by the National Park Service. This event caught the attention of meteorologists and park officials, who were amazed at the power of the wind to relocate an entire body of water within the confines of the national park. Abby Wines, a park ranger at Death Valley National Park, humorously remarked, "The lake went for a walkabout," highlighting the unique mobility of Lake Manly during this period.

Unprecedented Wind Speeds

The relocation of Lake Manly was facilitated by a storm system originating from the Pacific Northwest, which brought powerful winds across California and Nevada. According to Brian Planz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, wind speeds in Death Valley began to intensify on the afternoon of February 29, reaching between 20 and 33 miles per hour on March 1 and 2. The winds peaked at 54.8 m.p.h. on the morning of March 2, demonstrating the significant force required to move the shallow waters of Lake Manly. Elsewhere, winds reached even higher speeds, with a maximum of 88 m.p.h. recorded at Angel Peak, causing minor damage to the surrounding area.

Lake Manly's Ephemeral Nature

Lake Manly is an ephemeral lake, meaning it appears only temporarily after significant rainfall events, filling the salt flats of Badwater Basin. Its shallow nature contributes to its susceptibility to being moved by strong winds. The recent appearance of Lake Manly was a result of rain from Tropical Storm Hilary, attracting visitors with canoes and kayaks to the temporary lake. However, boating activities were halted as the lake shifted location, only to be resumed once it returned to its original spot by Thursday.

Implications and Reflections

This extraordinary event not only highlights the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of Death Valley but also serves as a reminder of the power of natural forces. The ability of strong winds to relocate an entire lake, even temporarily, prompts reflection on the adaptability of ecosystems and the challenges they face from increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. As Lake Manly returns to its original location, the event leaves an indelible mark on the history of Death Valley, showcasing the park's unique natural phenomena and the stories they tell.