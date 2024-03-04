Daylight Saving Time Reminder: Update Irrigation Timers, Heed Local Watering Restrictions

As clocks leap forward, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFTMD) urges residents to adjust their irrigation system timers in alignment with daylight saving time. This seasonal shift not only affects daily routines but also imposes a critical check for adhering to local watering restrictions, ensuring efficient water usage without incurring penalties. Notably, areas under SWFTMD, including parts of Lake County, and those under the St. Johns River Management District, are called to action.
Adjust Timers, Avoid Penalties
With daylight saving time on the horizon, SWFTMD highlights the importance of reprogramming irrigation controllers. This preventive measure is crucial for maintaining compliance with established watering schedules, which dictate twice-per-week lawn watering in specific regions. These include portions of Charlotte, Highlands, and Lake counties; Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and a segment of Gasparilla Island in Lee County. Residents are encouraged to not only know but also follow their local restrictions closely.
SWFTMD advises against indiscriminate watering, suggesting irrigation only when lawns exhibit clear signs of dehydration. Indicators of a thirsty lawn include grass blades folding in half lengthwise, a blue-gray hue, and the persistence of footprints on the grass. This approach underscores the district's commitment to year-round water conservation, aiming to mitigate unnecessary water use and promote environmental stewardship.
Conservation Resources
For those seeking further guidance on efficient water use, SWFTMD offers a wealth of resources on their website, WaterMatters.org/Conservation. This platform provides detailed information on watering restrictions, conservation tips, and how to adjust irrigation systems in response to time changes. By staying informed and proactive, residents can contribute to sustainable water management and avoid the pitfalls of non-compliance.
As the clocks spring forward, the call to action extends beyond mere time adjustment. It's an opportunity for communities within SWFTMD's jurisdiction to reaffirm their commitment to water conservation. By ensuring irrigation systems are correctly set and adhering to local watering restrictions, individuals can play a pivotal role in preserving this vital resource. Moreover, this annual reminder serves as a prompt for a broader reflection on the importance of sustainable living practices and their impact on the environment.