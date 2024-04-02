Daylesford Woman Survives Storm Drain Ordeal Amid Victoria's Torrential Rain

As Victoria grappled with heavy overnight rainfall, a 58-year-old woman from Daylesford narrowly escaped drowning after tumbling into a stormwater drain. The incident occurred around 8.50 pm on Easter Monday when she fell down an embankment on Raglan Street into fast-flowing water, which swept her away until she managed to cling to a metal pole for safety. Despite the peril, she fought against the water's force, climbed up the embankment, and reached a friend's house with only minor injuries.

Emergency Responses Escalate as Rain Pummels Victoria

The deluge continued in Melbourne and across Victoria, prompting over 500 calls to the State Emergency Service (SES) in a 24-hour period. These calls ranged from building damage to flooding, with the western suburbs and areas towards Geelong being the hardest hit. Emergency services also carried out four flood rescues, primarily involving individuals attempting to drive through floodwaters. Notably, significant rainfall totals, including more than 53 millimeters in Melbourne and 83 millimeters in Ferny Creek, surpassed monthly averages and set new records in some locations.

Rainfall Impact and Community Disruption

Aside from the dramatic rescue operations, the heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption, including isolated flash flooding. The Stawell Gift running track was among the affected areas, and various Melbourne roads were temporarily closed due to flooding. The adverse weather even impacted scheduled events, like the AFL match between Geelong and Hawthorn, and operations at Melbourne Airport. Record-breaking rainfalls shattered long-held daily records, indicating the extraordinary nature of this weather event.

Weather Forecast and Ongoing Precautions

While the severe weather warning was eventually cancelled, the aftermath of the storm has left authorities and residents on high alert. The community is bracing for more showers, with a focus on recovery and preparedness for any further incidents. This event serves as a reminder of nature's power and the importance of emergency services in times of crisis. As the cleanup continues, the resilience of those affected by the storms comes to the forefront, highlighting both the challenges and the communal spirit in facing natural disasters.