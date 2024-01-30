Cyclone Kirrily's Ripple Effect: From Townsville to New South Wales

In a striking show of nature's strength, Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, initially hitting Townsville, has extended its powerful grip to outback New South Wales, causing flash flooding and intense storms. The cyclone's residual humidity, a testament to its potency, has affected areas as far as 1,500 kilometers away. The towns of Lightning Ridge, Moree, and Murrurundi in the Upper Hunter Valley are now bearing the brunt of this environmental phenomenon, experiencing significant rainfall and storm damage.

Lightning Ridge: A Town Under Water

Lightning Ridge, a usually quiet town, received an astonishing 66 millimeters of rain within just two hours on Monday. Such intense rain led to floodwaters engulfing homes and businesses, transforming the town into a waterlogged landscape. The local bowling club, a hub of community activity, was among the establishments significantly hit. Emergency services, in response, were engaged in 18 incidents in Lightning Ridge alone, primarily assisting with sandbagging and storm damage.

Lifeblood for Some, Destruction for Others

While the rain has wreaked havoc for some, it has been a silver lining for farmers like Jacinda Barry. Her drought-stricken dams, parched for 12 long years, were replenished with a remarkable 180 millimeters of rain on her property, despite official gauges recording only 86 millimeters. However, the rain's capricious nature left some neighboring farms with minimal rainfall, highlighting the uneven distribution of this much-needed resource.

Impact Beyond New South Wales

Southern Queensland has also felt the Cyclone Kirrily's wrath, with Samford recording more than 300 millimeters of rain. Murrurundi, south of Tamworth, reported significant rainfall with the local airport recording 76 millimeters, but ironically, the town itself receiving less than one millimeter. The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued warnings of more rain to come, urging residents to brace for additional storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology attributes these heavy downpours to the trough extending from Queensland, serving as a conduit for tropical moisture into the region, fueling the storms. As New South Wales battles with this unexpected deluge, its residents remain resilient, weathering the storm together.