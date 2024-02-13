Cyclone Gabrielle: One Year of Resilience and Frustration in Hawke's Bay

Cyclone Gabrielle: A Year of Resilience and Frustration in Hawke's Bay

Advertisment

The Unforeseen Fury

I arrived in Hawke's Bay just days after Cyclone Gabrielle, the deadliest cyclone system in New Zealand in decades, had ravaged the region. The airport was desolate, with debris scattered everywhere. I was cut off from my colleagues, but the kindness of locals like Harvie Beetham, who offered me shelter and food, warmed my heart amidst the chaos.

Gabrielle claimed lives, injured many, displaced thousands, and caused extensive damage. The cyclone's path and meteorological characteristics were studied by scientists, who attributed some of its devastating impacts to climate change.

Advertisment

Erosion and Devastation: A Tale of Loss

The erosion caused by Gabrielle was unprecedented. Beaches like Mahanga were washed away, with initial erosion of approximately 5 meters and an additional 15 meters over the following winter. The dunes at Omaha in Auckland and the sandy beaches of the eastern Coromandel peninsula also suffered significant losses.

In Hawke's Bay, the impact was no less severe. A bridge was washed away, properties were flooded, and the need for improved river management became painfully evident. The community was left reeling, uncertain about their future, as false rumors spread due to communication outages.

Advertisment

Resilience and Hope Amidst Ruins

Despite the destruction of homes, roads, and livelihoods, I encountered people in dire situations, like seasonal workers stranded without jobs. Yet, the locals remained open, honest, and generous.

A year after the cyclone, the community is still grappling with its aftermath. Jeremy Absolom, a farm owner, and Mary Danielson, a pub owner, are actively involved in commemorating the event and discussing ways to move forward.

Advertisment

Survivors like Gareth Jones express frustration over the lack of changes in flood warning systems. Jones recounts the harrowing experience of being swept away by floodwaters with his friend, who tragically drowned.

Authorities have categorized hundreds of homes into Category 3, citing intolerable risk to life. However, survivors and community advocates argue for a proper flood warning system to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As I reflect on my experiences in Hawke's Bay, I am reminded of the resilience and hope that persists even in the face of devastation. The story of Cyclone Gabrielle is not just one of destruction, but also of a community coming together, supporting each other, and striving for a safer future.