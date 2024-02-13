Cuba's Blackouts: Fuel Shortages, Infrastructure Issues, and Economic Crisis

HAVANA - At Germán Martín's small cafe in the town of Bejucal outside of Havana, life and business revolve around increasingly frequent blackouts. "You learn to adapt, but it's uncomfortable and bothersome," he says, scrambling to prepare meals in the half-light.

A Lack of Fuel and a Struggling Economy

The Cuban government blames a lack of fuel for the power outages that now affect nearly all aspects of daily life. U.S. sanctions, which have complicated financial transactions and fuel purchases for decades, combined with an acute economic crisis, are said to be the cause of the fuel shortage.

Recent power cuts have been longer and more frequent than usual, lasting up to six hours, despite the cooler weather that typically results in lower demand and fewer outages.

Fuel Supplies and Internal Issues

However, a Reuters tally of fuel bought by Cuba and delivered to its ports suggests that a lack of supplies may be less of a problem than internal infrastructure and logistics issues. According to the most recently available 2021 data from the Office of Statistical Information (ONEI), Cuba's economy demands about 125,000 barrels per day of fuels, including motor gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil for electricity generation.

Cuba has a steady domestic oil production of about 40,000 bpd that is mostly burned for power generation and receives 56,000 bpd of crude and finished fuel from Venezuela. Mexico, which became another source of oil and fuel for Cuba last year, supplies its ally with an estimated 23,000 bpd. Additionally, as much as 10,000 bpd of diesel, cooking gas, gasoline, and jet fuel have arrived in recent months, mostly from Europe.

In total, Cuba is receiving some 129,000 bpd - more than enough to cover its stated needs. Cuban government officials did not reply to a Reuters request to explain the discrepancy between the Reuters calculations and the shortfall reported by authorities.

Blackouts, Fuel Prices, and Cyberattacks

The blackouts have led to the suspension of all sports tournaments, including popular national baseball and soccer league games, due to a lack of public transportation. Long lines have formed at gas stations, many of which have been without supplies for days. The country's power grid is running deficits at times over one-third of total demand, leading to hours-long blackouts across much of the island.

In response to the crisis, Cuba's government has proposed a five-fold increase in heavily-subsidized fuel prices, which it says would curb demand and raise funds needed to purchase larger volumes. However, the price hikes originally scheduled for Feb. 1 were delayed due to a cyberattack, and the government has not yet announced when the price rise will take place.

Jorge Piñón, who studies Cuba's energy infrastructure and supply at the University of Texas at Austin, said the discrepancy between the Reuters calculations and the shortfall reported by authorities may be explained by problems with domestic infrastructure, logistics, and possibly refining capacity. A fire in 2022 destroyed a large portion of Cuba's main oil storage terminal, Matanzas, forcing the country to resort to smaller terminals and use floating storage while they rebuild the facility.

"Blackouts happening in February, when demand is still low, suggest fuel production problems - only one refinery is operating - power generation problems and logistic issues," Piñón said.

As Germán Martín continues to adapt to the challenges of running his cafe amidst the frequent blackouts, the situation remains uncertain for both Cuban businesses and its citizens.