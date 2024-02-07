Creston Valley's Wloka Farms Decimated by Severe Winter Storm

When the merciless cold of winter descended upon British Columbia, it left in its wake a frozen wasteland of what once was a thriving fruit orchard in Creston Valley. Over a span of three days, from January 12 to 14, temperatures plummeted to a record-breaking -27.2 degrees Celsius, ravaging the fruit tree crops at Wloka Farms.

Unprecedented Crop Loss at Wloka Farms

Frank Wloka, the owner of the farm, reported a comprehensive bud mortality. The chilling cold spared no fruit tree. Peaches, apricots, prunes, plums, nectarines, cherries—all lost to the unforgiving ice. This level of crop loss is a first for the farm, the damage extending beyond the buds to the branches, sparking fears of the trees' demise.

Financial Impact and Broader Economic Consequences

The fall-out of this natural disaster is expected to be financially ruinous for Wloka Farms, as the farm stands to lose its entire soft fruit produce for the year. The farm's survival hangs in the balance with only its vegetable and apple crops remaining. But the threat doesn't stop at the farm gates. The potential economic ripple effect could extend to the local community. The farm's soft fruit produce drew a significant level of tourism to the area, a revenue stream that could now dry up.

Other Businesses Suffer the Wrath of the Storm

The unrelenting weather didn't discriminate. Other businesses in Creston Valley, like the Red Bird Winery, too, suffered considerable damage. An agronomist from Pearl Agricultural Consulting Inc. surveyed the damage, confirming the severity of the situation and the extensive loss inflicted by this extreme weather event.