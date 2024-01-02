Copper Canyon Firefighting Goes High-Tech, Mingus and COCSD Superintendent Search Progresses, and More Local News

Firefighters in Copper Canyon are turning to technology in their battle against blazes. The department will be incorporating a drone into its operations, offering a bird’s-eye view of the firefighting efforts. This technological advantage could prove instrumental in quickly and efficiently handling fire situations, potentially saving both lives and property.

‘Hold Charges’ at Gas Pumps

Motorists are being cautioned to stay alert for ‘hold charges’ when pumping gas. These charges, which can create unexpected expenses, are temporary holds that gas stations put on credit or debit cards to ensure payment. Awareness and understanding of these charges can help motorists avoid financial surprises.

Superintendent Search Continues

The quest for superintendents for Mingus and COCSD is progressing steadily. This development indicates an ongoing commitment to filling these pivotal roles in the education sector, assuring that the schools’ leadership will be in capable hands.

Turkey Creek Horse Trails

The horse trails of Turkey Creek are set for reassessment. This move suggests potential enhancements or modifications that could benefit equestrian enthusiasts and improve the area’s overall recreational offerings.

2024 State Legislative Session Funding

Local lawmakers have signaled that the 2024 State Legislative session may see reduced funding for projects. This potential decrease could have implications for various initiatives and necessitates careful planning and prioritization.

Mountain Lion in Jerome

The sighting of a mountain lion in Jerome has stirred concerns among residents. This incident underscores the tension between wildlife habitats and residential areas, calling for effective and considerate cohabitation strategies.

Weather Forecast for the First Week of 2024

As we step into 2024, the first week is predicted to bring precipitation. This weather update can guide residents in planning their activities and ensuring they are prepared for the upcoming conditions.

2023: A Year in Review

A collection of photographs provides a retrospective look at the significant events of 2023. This captivating visual journey provides an opportunity for reflection and appreciation of the past year’s milestones.

New Culinary Ventures

Chef Barr has expanded the local culinary scene with the opening of a new dessert shop in Old Town and the Star Bistro in Cornville. These additions promise to enrich the gastronomic landscape for residents and visitors.