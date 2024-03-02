Colorado Weather Alert: Red Flag Warning and Winter Storm Warning Issued for Larimer County

Larimer County and other areas in Colorado are poised for a weekend of extreme weather, with lower elevations facing a red flag warning and higher elevations bracing for a winter storm. The diverse weather conditions highlight the state's unique climatic challenges and the importance of preparedness for residents.

Red Flag Warning in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, affecting areas around the Interstate 25 corridor and eastward, due to critical fire weather conditions. Factors contributing to the warning include breezy west winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph and low humidity levels. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor burning and activities that could produce sparks and potentially start wildfires. The weather service emphasizes the need for caution and preparedness, suggesting the avoidance of certain outdoor activities to mitigate the risk of fire.

Winter Storm Warning for Higher Elevations

Conversely, higher elevations above 9,000 feet in Larimer County, including parts of Jackson, Grand, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, and Park counties, are under a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 9 a.m. Monday, March 4. The expected snowfall ranges from 9 to 18 inches, with possible localized higher amounts. Accompanied by wind gusts up to 70 mph, the conditions could lead to near-zero visibility, whiteout conditions, and treacherous travel. Authorities advise against mountain travel during the warning period and recommend carrying a winter storm kit if travel is necessary.

Preparation and Safety Measures

In light of the contrasting weather warnings, the importance of emergency preparedness is underscored. Residents can sign up for Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA) alerts for real-time information on imminent threats, including weather warnings. The recommended actions include subscribing to alerts via the LETA website and sending a text to NOCOAlert for text-only emergency notifications throughout Larimer County. These measures are part of a comprehensive approach to ensure the safety and preparedness of the community amid varying and extreme weather conditions.

As Colorado faces a weekend of starkly different weather conditions, the dual warnings serve as a reminder of the state's climatic diversity and the need for vigilance and preparedness among its residents. With the potential for both extreme fire behavior and severe winter storms, the community is urged to heed warnings and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.