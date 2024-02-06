Coconino County Announces Road Closures in Anticipation of Severe Weather

In the face of impending inclement weather, the Coconino County Public Works Department has decreed the closure of a seven-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road, also known as Forest Highway-3. The closure, initiated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, is a response to the hazardous conditions anticipated due to high winds and drifting snow from storms impacting the region. The affected segment of the road situates between the north and south entrances of Mormon Lake, approximately 35 miles southeast of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Detour Plans and Additional Closures

The department has arranged for traffic to be rerouted along Mormon Lake Road, a route that circumnavigates Mormon Lake and traverses through Mormon Lake Village. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while navigating this detour. Furthermore, additional closures have been announced, including Perkinsville Road (Forest Highway-73) at White Horse Road and Stoneman Lake Road between Interstate 17 and Lake Mary Road.

Precautionary Measures Amid Severe Weather

The chosen closures are a calculated step towards ensuring public safety as the looming heavy snow and robust winds are predicted to dramatically curtail visibility and pose significant challenges to snowplow operations. The roads will remain inaccessible until it is deemed safe for them to reopen. The severity of the situation is underscored by a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, slated to be in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. The warning forecasts heavy snowfall, potent winds, and extremely perilous travel conditions.

Implications for County Resources

These strategic closures will enable Public Works' limited snow removal and ice control resources to concentrate on maintaining other county roads open and passable. This decisive action reflects the county's commitment to public safety and effective resource management in the face of severe weather conditions.