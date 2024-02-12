Coastal Flood Advisory and Watch: Maine and New Hampshire Brace for Storm Off Cape Cod

The relentless rhythm of the sea, often a soothing symphony for the coastal towns of Maine and New Hampshire, is poised to transform into a discordant crescendo. A Coastal Flood Advisory, effective from noon to 2 PM EST today, has been issued for Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties in Maine and Coastal Rockingham County in New Hampshire.

Advertisment

Nature's Symphony Turns Discordant

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of minor coastal flooding around the time of high tide, with minimal wave action. The usually picturesque shoreline may bear witness to an unusual spectacle as the sea briefly encroaches upon its landward neighbor.

This advisory is not an isolated event. It serves as a prelude to a more potent act in nature's unfolding drama. A Coastal Flood Watch has been set in place for Tuesday afternoon, indicative of the possibility of minor to moderate coastal flooding due to a coastal storm passing southeast of Cape Cod.

Advertisment

A Storm Brewing Southeast of Cape Cod

The approaching storm, predicted to churn the Atlantic Ocean into a frenzy, is expected to bring stronger wave action, further exacerbating the flooding risk. Low-lying properties, including homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, could find themselves inundated by the encroaching waters.

"The storm system off Cape Cod will generate strong onshore winds and significant wave height," explains NWS meteorologist, Dr. Sarah Thompson. "This combination could lead to higher than usual tides and potential flooding in susceptible areas."

Advertisment

The coastal communities, known for their resilience, are no strangers to such weather advisories. However, each event brings with it a unique set of challenges and uncertainties. A potent winter storm, named Birch, is also poised to hit Connecticut late Monday night into Tuesday.

Bracing for the Inevitable

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest updates. Local authorities have begun disseminating information about evacuation routes and safety measures.

The potential for shoreline erosion is also a concern. The powerful waves could reshape the coastline, claiming sand dunes and other natural barriers that usually protect the shoreline from the sea's advances.