China's Great Migration: Triumph Over Extreme Weather for Lunar New Year

In the midst of extreme weather conditions, China is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth travel for millions of its citizens embarking on their annual journey home for the Lunar New Year.

The Great Migration

As the weekend approaches, China's transportation network is gearing up for one of the world's largest human migrations. Over the course of the 40-day Chunyun period, an estimated 9 billion passenger trips will be made, with a significant portion occurring just before the start of the Lunar New Year on February 12.

This year, the festivities hold special significance as they follow the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions that had hampered the holiday season for nearly three years.

Battling the Elements

The lead-up to this year's Spring Festival has been fraught with challenges. Freezing rain and snow have disrupted train services and left passengers stranded on highways and trains due to blocked traffic flow and power outages.

In response, emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to remove snow from roads and de-ice transport infrastructure. Despite the inclement weather, authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring safe and efficient travel for all.

Record-Breaking Efforts

To accommodate the surge in travel, China added nearly 1,873 passenger trains in a single day, setting a new record for its railway network. On February 7, the national railway experienced one of its busiest days with over 13 million passengers.

Shanghai's railway stations anticipated 475,000 passengers on Friday, marking a significant increase from previous years. As millions make their way home, they are witness to the remarkable resilience and determination of a nation in motion.

With the Spring Festival just around the corner, China stands poised to celebrate not only the arrival of a new year but also the indomitable spirit that binds its people together.