February 13, 2024 - Ventnor's Dorset Avenue bridge and Wellington Avenue have become impassable due to unexpected flooding, leaving local residents and commuters stranded. Police expect the situation to return to normal in about two hours.

Traffic Chaos in Ventnor: Flooded Roads Create Gridlock

In the early hours of the day, the Dorset Avenue bridge and Wellington Avenue succumbed to flooding, resulting in significant traffic disruptions. The police department urges drivers to exercise caution, avoid creating wakes, and refrain from driving through flood waters to prevent further property damage.

The local police department has provided assurance that they are working diligently to restore normal traffic operations. In approximately two hours, they anticipate reopening the affected roads for regular use. Until then, patience and understanding from the community are essential.

Impassable Bridges and Avenues: The Current State of Affairs

The Dorset Avenue bridge and Wellington Avenue are currently submerged underwater, making them impassable for any vehicle. The flooding has resulted in chaotic scenes, with traffic coming to a standstill and tensions running high among commuters.

"We understand the frustration this is causing, but we urge everyone to remain calm and follow our instructions to ensure everyone's safety", said a representative from the police department.

Officers are on-site, directing traffic away from the flooded areas and advising drivers to seek alternative routes. They are also reminding drivers of the dangers associated with driving through flood waters, such as engine failure and property damage.

Avoiding Wakes: Protecting Property and Preventing Further Damage

The police department has emphasized the importance of avoiding creating wakes in the flooded areas. Wakes can cause water to enter nearby homes and businesses, resulting in costly property damage.

"We cannot stress enough how crucial it is to avoid driving through flood waters and creating wakes. Your actions could result in significant damage to your neighbors' properties", said the police representative.

As the community waits for the floodwaters to recede, drivers are advised to take extra precautions and follow the instructions provided by the police department. The situation is expected to improve in the next two hours, allowing for a return to normal traffic operations.

In conclusion, the flooding at Dorset Avenue bridge and Wellington Avenue in Ventnor has resulted in chaotic traffic scenes, with drivers urged to remain calm and follow police instructions. The situation is expected to return to normal in approximately two hours, once the floodwaters have receded. By avoiding creating wakes and refraining from driving through flood waters, drivers can help prevent further property damage and ensure everyone's safety.