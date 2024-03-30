Chandigarh Rainfall Causes Havoc: PEC Wall Collapses, Trees Uprooted, Public Disrupted

Chandigarh faced a severe weather challenge as it recorded 8.6 mm of rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-80 kmph in the last 12 hours, leading to significant disruptions. The storm caused a portion of the Punjab Engineering College's (PEC) rear boundary wall to collapse, uprooted numerous trees, and interrupted electricity supply across several sectors, including damage to a vehicle in Sector 7. The sudden dip in temperature and the weather department's forecast of a cloudy sky with thunderstorms have further unsettled the city's residents.

Immediate Impact of the Storm

The aftermath of the storm was immediately visible with the collapse of PEC's boundary wall and the uprooting of trees, which has not only caused structural damage but also posed risks to public safety. Electricity supply disruptions in multiple sectors have added to the woes of the residents, affecting daily life and raising concerns over the city's preparedness for such weather events. The reported damage to a car in Sector 7 underscores the severity of the storm's impact on personal property as well.

Weather Forecast and Public Response

The weather department has advised residents to brace for more disturbances, predicting a cloudy sky with thunderstorms and a noticeable drop in the maximum temperature to 29 degrees Celsius. This sudden change in weather, following a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, reflects the unpredictable nature of the region's climate. The public's inconvenience has been compounded by the forecast, with many expressing concerns over the potential for further damage and disruptions.

Political Undercurrents Amidst Natural Chaos

Amidst the environmental upheaval, the political landscape is also experiencing its share of disturbances. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a topic of considerable discussion, has resonated even in the midst of the natural chaos in Chandigarh. Kejriwal's uncle, Girdhar Lal Bansal, and locals from Kejriwal's ancestral village have voiced their opinions on his recent arrest and the AAP's performance, highlighting a blend of personal and political narratives amidst the storm's aftermath.

This recent weather event in Chandigarh not only disrupted daily life but also surfaced underlying political sentiments, illustrating how natural events can sometimes act as a backdrop to broader socio-political discussions. As the city recovers from the immediate impacts of the storm, the intertwined narratives of environmental and political dynamics present a complex picture that merits closer observation. The coming days will likely see a mix of recovery efforts and political dialogues as Chandigarh navigates through