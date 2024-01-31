California Counties Close Public Spaces in Anticipation of Severe Weather

As severe weather forecasts loom for Wednesday, several locations in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties in California are adopting a preemptive stance. A series of public locations have been closed to ensure public safety in the face of the expected onslaught of heavy rains, high winds, and potential flooding.

Pinnacles National Park Imposes Restrictions

In Monterey County, Pinnacles National Park has announced the closure of Bear Gulch and Balconies caves starting from Tuesday. This decision has been driven by concerns related to high winds and the potential for flooding. Other locations in the same county, such as Sherwood Park, Central Park in Salinas, and Jacks Peak Park, have also been closed until further notice. The closure of Jacks Peak Park specifically comes in anticipation of over four inches of rain and winds reaching up to forty-seven miles per hour.

Santa Cruz County Closes Multiple State Beaches and Parks

Santa Cruz County, on the other hand, has seen the closure of multiple state beaches and parks, including Palm, Lighthouse Field, Natural Bridges, and Wilder Ranch State Park. Although closed currently, these locations may reopen by Thursday, depending on the weather conditions. The New Brighton State Beach campground, in particular, is scheduled for a re-evaluation for reopening on Friday afternoon.

Additional Closures and Suspensions

Additional closures in Santa Cruz County include Butano, Burleigh Murray Ranch, Portola Redwoods, Castle Rock, Big Basin Redwoods, and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Parks, all of which will remain closed until Thursday. In addition to these closures, the Año Nuevo Elephant Seal tours are also potentially suspended for Wednesday, taking into account the severe weather forecasts.

As of now, no shutdowns have been reported in adjacent San Benito County. Nonetheless, as the situation develops, more closures may be announced by authorities in response to the impending weather conditions. It is hoped that these measures will help mitigate the risks associated with severe weather, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.