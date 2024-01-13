Calgary Committee Backs Controversial Green Space Sale Despite Public Opposition

In a decision that has sparked controversy among local residents, the Calgary city council's infrastructure and planning committee has cast an 8-3 vote in favor of selling a green space adjacent to a southwest shopping plaza to RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. The disputed parcel of land, measuring 5.48 acres, is situated between the Glenmore Landing shopping plaza and two roadways. Despite mounting opposition, Ward 11 Councillor Kourtney Penner, among others, favored the sale, citing that the area is underutilized and not a viable investment for community use.

Plan for Mixed-Use Residential Development

RioCan, the owner of the shopping plaza, has unveiled plans to transform the space into a mixed-use residential project. The proposed development includes the erection of up to six high-rises, projected to house about 3,000 residents. The ambitious project is seen by some as a means to enhance the city's urban landscape and bolsters its residential offerings.

Stirring Opposition Among Residents

However, the proposed sale and redevelopment have triggered an outcry among local inhabitants. Almost 2,700 people weighed in on the matter, with the majority expressing their disapproval. The concerns raised by residents include potential increased traffic, noise pollution, shadowing effects of the high-rises, safety issues, and environmental degradation. Councillor Dan Mclean, one of the three who voted against the sale, emphasized the need to heed residents' concerns and the importance of preserving green spaces.

Final Decision Pending

While the committee's decision marks a significant step towards the sale, it is not the final verdict. The full city council will convene later in January to deliberate on the matter. Councillor Sonya Sharp, who cast her vote in favor of the sale, recognized the necessity to consider the community's input but also highlighted the potential benefits that the development could bring to the area.