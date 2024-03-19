Calgary Braces for Potential Outdoor Water Restrictions Amid Persistent Dry Conditions

As Calgary faces another season of dry weather, city officials are proactively addressing the potential for a water shortage. With the Bow River's water levels critically low, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced measures to encourage water conservation among residents. Despite an upcoming snow forecast, experts warn it may not suffice to avert water use restrictions by May 1.

Urgent Call for Water Conservation

Mayor Gondek is spearheading a campaign urging Calgarians to adopt water-saving practices. Recommendations include taking shorter showers, running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, and turning off taps when not in use. These measures aim to mitigate the impact of what is identified as one of the city's most significant climate change hazards. In addition, the city is reducing water usage in municipal operations, such as less frequent vehicle washing, reduced park watering, fountain shutdowns, and the planting of drought-resistant plants.

Insufficient Snowfall and Drought Concerns

Despite Environment Canada's prediction of up to 25 centimeters of snow in the coming days, Nicole Newton, manager of natural environment and adaptation, expresses concerns that it won't be enough. The region's water supply heavily depends on a combination of mountain snowpack melt and spring rains to replenish reservoirs. Last year, Calgary had to impose outdoor water use restrictions, which included regulated lawn watering and car washing schedules from August to October.

Preparing for the Future

The city's proactive approach aims to prepare residents for the possibility of water restrictions, highlighting the importance of conservation in the face of climate change. As Calgary and other regions grapple with the realities of prolonged drought conditions, the emphasis on sustainable water use becomes increasingly critical. By taking action now, Calgary hopes to mitigate the impact of water shortages and ensure a stable water supply for its residents and the environment.