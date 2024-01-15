Bossier City Hall Closes Amid Severe Cold; Essential Meetings to Proceed

In response to the extreme cold and anticipated deterioration of road conditions, Bossier City Hall will remain closed on January 16, 2024. This announcement was made by Mayor Chandler marking a precautionary step, requiring only essential staff to report for work. The chilling temperatures have also led to the cancellation of all court proceedings scheduled at the Bossier City Court for the same day.

Proceeding Meetings Amidst the Chill

Despite the frigid weather conditions, the Bossier City Council and the Bossier City Charter Commission meetings will proceed as originally planned. The council meeting is scheduled for 3:00 pm, with the Charter Commission meeting following at 4:00 pm. Both meetings will take place in the City Council chambers at 620 Benton Road and will be open to the public.

Severe Weather Warnings and Preparations

The National Weather Service-Shreveport has placed the region under a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory, predicting a 'wintry mix' with the potential of one to two inches of snow and sleet. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has taken proactive measures, closing the Benton Road overpass and LA 154 Lake Bistineau Bridge. DOTD's emergency personnel will be vigilantly monitoring the weather conditions and safety on roadways, applying salt to affected bridges and overpasses and removing any fallen trees obstructing the roadway.

Community Response to the Extreme Cold

As the extreme cold grips the region, the Salvation Army is seeing an influx of residents seeking warmth. Emergency officials are urging residents to ensure they are prepared for the storm, underscoring the importance of road safety, water systems, and warming centers in these challenging weather conditions.