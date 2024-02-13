Biloxi's 325th Birthday: A Mardi Gras Spectacle to Remember

Advertisment

Feb. 13, 2024, marks a momentous occasion for the vibrant city of Biloxi as it celebrates its 325th birthday on Fat Tuesday. The city's landmark event coincides with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's parade in Downtown Biloxi, making for an unforgettable fusion of history and festivity.

A Grand Birthday Cake Leads the Way

A colossal three-tier birthday cake, measuring 6 feet wide by 7 feet high, takes center stage at the celebration. This magnificent creation, made of wood and foam, is adorned in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold. The cake, designed to lead the Downtown Biloxi parade, is a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Biloxi Trivia and Fun Facts

As part of the commemoration, Biloxi trivia and fun facts will be showcased at various locations throughout the city, highlighting its storied past and unique charm. This initiative aims to educate both residents and visitors about Biloxi's rich history and the significant milestones that have shaped its identity.

A Mardi Gras Parade Like No Other

Advertisment

The Mardi Gras day parade, starting at 1 p.m., will feature more than one hundred floats, marching bands, and other participants. The streets of Downtown Biloxi will come alive with the sights and sounds of the Gulf Coast's most iconic celebration. Road closures will begin at 11 a.m., ensuring a smooth and safe procession for all involved.

WXXV's Chief Meteorologist Rob Knight and Ansley Brent are featuring Biloxi in their Celebrate Cities series, which aims to spotlight various cities along the Gulf Coast. In honor of Biloxi's 325th birthday, they interviewed Cecilia Dobbs Walton, Biloxi's Public Affairs Manager, to learn more about the city's history and what makes it truly special.

Biloxi's 325th birthday celebration on Fat Tuesday encapsulates the spirit of this resilient and vibrant city. As the grand birthday cake leads the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade through Downtown Biloxi, residents and visitors alike will be reminded of the city's rich history and the enduring traditions that continue to shape its future.