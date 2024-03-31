Belize Welcomes Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures, Perfect Weekend Ahead

Belizeans expect an exceptionally beautiful day filled with sunshine and comfortable temperatures! A gentle easterly airflow is setting the stage for fair and dry conditions across most of the country. Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, transitioning to clear or partly cloudy conditions tonight with minimal chance of rain.

Today's Weather Outlook

Coastal residents will enjoy highs of around 87°F (31°C), with pleasant lows of 77°F (25°C). Inland areas will be slightly warmer, reaching peak temperatures of 94°F (34°C) before dipping to a comfortable 67°F (19°C) in the evening. Those in the hill country can anticipate a somewhat cooler day with highs of 82°F (28°C) and lows of 62°F (17°C).

Marine Conditions and Weekend Forecast

Sea conditions will remain favorable for those venturing out on the water. Expect light chop, waves of 2-4 feet, and steady easterly winds of 5-15 knots. Looking ahead to the weekend, you're in luck! The pattern of fair and warm weather looks to continue into Sunday and Sunday night, with only a remote chance of isolated showers.

Enjoy Your Belizean Day

