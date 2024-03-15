Belize Enjoys Continued Fair Weather, Highs Hit 94 Degrees Inland

The National Meteorological Service of Belize has provided an upbeat forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024, predicting mostly sunny skies across the country with minimal rainfall. This weather pattern is expected to persist into Friday, promising residents and visitors alike a continuation of the pleasant conditions that have been experienced recently.

Temperature and Wind Details

Today, the coastal areas of Belize can expect temperatures to peak at 88 degrees Fahrenheit, while inland regions may see temperatures as high as 94 degrees Fahrenheit. The hilly areas will enjoy slightly cooler weather, with a high of 82 degrees. Winds are forecasted to blow from the east to southeast at speeds of 10 to 20 knots, contributing to the moderate sea state. Evening temperatures are set to decrease slightly, offering comfortable conditions throughout the country.

Tidal Movements and Sun Data

The day began with a low tide at 6:31 AM, followed by a high tide at 12:28 PM. Another low tide is expected at 7:59 PM, marking a day of significant tidal movements. The sun is set to set at 6:02 PM, with sunrise scheduled for 6:01 AM the following morning, ensuring that Friday will kick off with similar fair weather, predominantly dry conditions, and a continuation of the windy activity that has characterized the current weather pattern.

Forecast for Friday and Beyond

Looking ahead, the forecast for Friday indicates that the fair weather will persist, with mostly dry conditions and the same windy activity seen in previous days. This consistent pattern provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities and enjoying the natural beauty of Belize. As we move further into the week, residents and visitors should remain informed about any changes in the weather forecast but can, for now, look forward to continued pleasant conditions.

As the week progresses, Belizeans and tourists alike are encouraged to make the most of the fair weather. Whether it's exploring the lush landscapes, enjoying the beaches, or participating in outdoor events, the current conditions are ideal for a wide range of activities. With the forecast promising more of the same, there's no better time to experience all that Belize has to offer.