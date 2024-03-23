Belize Electricity Limited Announces Urgent Maintenance, Warns of Potential Outages

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has alerted its customers to urgent maintenance activities set for today, March 23, 2024, at the Mollejon and Vaca Generation and Substation facilities in the Cayo district. This essential work aims to bolster the reliability and efficiency of the power infrastructure in anticipation of the upcoming high-demand season.

Urgent Maintenance Underway

The company highlighted the necessity of the maintenance to prepare for increased power demand. With the Mollejon and Vaca facilities offline, BEL anticipates that the generation capacity will be significantly restricted. "This means that the failure of any major generation unit will likely result in power interruptions, particularly during the afternoon peak hours," a statement from BEL explained. The company is committed to maintaining a stable and reliable power supply and promises to keep customers informed of any developments.

High Temperatures Increase Demand

Forecasts predict temperatures to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the coming days across most of the country, putting additional strain on Belize's power resources. BEL is advising customers to be vigilant for advisory bulletins and to engage in energy conservation practices, especially during peak afternoon hours, to help mitigate the impact of the maintenance works on power supply.

Community Cooperation Sought

BEL extends its gratitude to customers and the public for their understanding and cooperation as it strives to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services. The company's efforts to conduct these urgent maintenance works are crucial for ensuring the power infrastructure can meet the high demand anticipated in the near future. Customers are encouraged to assist by adhering to suggested energy conservation measures during this critical period.

As Belize braces for potential power outages due to urgent maintenance works, the community's role in implementing energy-saving practices becomes ever more significant. This proactive approach by BEL and its customers aims to minimize disruptions and maintain power supply reliability during a period of heightened demand and extreme temperatures.