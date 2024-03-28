Belize Braces for Weather Shift: Warm Thursday, Cooler Good Friday, Forecaster Derrick Rudon Reports

As Belizeans enjoy warm weather conditions today, a notable change is on the horizon with the approach of a weak cold front set to bring cooler temperatures by Good Friday. According to the National Meteorological Service, the country will experience a mix of cloudy skies and isolated showers, particularly affecting the southern districts tonight.

Today's Weather Outlook

Forecaster Derrick Rudon from the Belize Weather Bureau in Ladyville has provided insights into today's weather. Belizeans can expect average high temperatures of 89 degrees Fahrenheit along the coast, 93 degrees in inland areas, and a cooler 80 degrees in the hills. The evening will see temperatures dipping to 75 degrees along the coast, 70 degrees inland, and a chilly 64 degrees in the hills. Wind conditions are predicted to be northerly to northwesterly at 10 to 20 knots, with the possibility of higher gusts, making the sea state moderate to rough. High tide will occur at 11:16 this morning, followed by a low tide at 6:30 this evening.

Transition to Good Friday

The pending cold front is expected to cross the country this evening, leading to a significant shift in the weather by Good Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with little to no rain, except for the chance of light isolated showers over the south in the morning. This change comes as a refreshing update for those observing the holiday, providing a cooler backdrop for Good Friday observances and activities. Sunrise on Good Friday is anticipated at 5:50 am, following today's sunset at 6:05 pm.

Looking Ahead

As Belize navigates through this weather transition, residents and visitors are advised to stay informed on the latest weather updates. The National Meteorological Service continues to monitor conditions closely, ensuring timely advisories are issued. This weather shift, while brief, highlights the dynamic nature of Belize's climate, offering a mix of warm sunshine followed by cooler, more comfortable conditions just in time for the Easter weekend.