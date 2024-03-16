Belize Braces for Sunny, Windy Weekend: Small Craft Caution in Effect

As Belizeans welcome another weekend, the National Meteorological Service forecasts predominantly sunny skies with brisk easterly winds, signaling a largely dry and gusty period ahead. Over the next 24 hours, the country is expected to experience fair weather, with little to no rainfall anticipated. This weather pattern is not only a hallmark of the season but also a reminder of the dynamic nature of Belize's climate.

Weather Forecast Details

Today's weather outlook promises an average high temperature of 88 degrees Fahrenheit along the coast, soaring to 94 degrees in inland areas, and slightly cooler at 81 degrees in the hills. As night falls, temperatures are expected to dip to 81 degrees along the coast, 72 degrees inland, and a pleasant 66 degrees in the hills. The easterly winds, blowing at ten to 20 knots with higher gusts, alongside a moderate to rough sea state, have prompted the issuance of a small craft caution. Mariners are advised to exercise caution due to strong gusty winds and rough seas. Tides for the day are observed with a low at 7:49 this morning, followed by a high tide at 2:09 this afternoon, and another low at 10:25 this evening. Sunset is scheduled for 6:03 this evening, with the sun expected to rise at 5:59 a.m. on Sunday.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Looking ahead to Sunday, the forecast suggests more of the same with mainly fair, warm, and dry conditions expected to prevail. These weather conditions are ideal for outdoor activities, yet caution is advised for those planning to venture into open waters. With easterly winds continuing to influence the weather pattern, Belize's coastline and maritime activities will be directly affected.

Precautions and Advisories

In light of the forecasted weather conditions, individuals, especially those in the maritime industry, are urged to heed the small craft caution. The National Meteorological Service's advisory serves as a critical reminder for mariners to prioritize safety amidst gusty winds and potentially rough seas. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to stay informed about the weather conditions and plan their weekend activities accordingly, keeping safety at the forefront of all endeavors.

As the weekend unfolds under sunny and windy skies, Belizeans are poised to make the most of the fair weather, all while keeping a watchful eye on the sea. The National Meteorological Service's continued updates and advisories play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all who call Belize home, as well as those who come to its shores seeking adventure and relaxation.