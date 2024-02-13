Become a Severe Weather Spotter: National Weather Service's Free Training in Vincennes

Severe weather spotters needed: National Weather Service's free training sessions in Vincennes and other locationsWho: The National Weather Service (NWS) Indianapolis OfficeWhat: Conducting free Severe Storm Spotter TrainingWhen: March 25thWhere: Vincennes, Indiana

Brave the Storm: National Weather Service Seeks Eyes on the Ground

The National Weather Service (NWS) Indianapolis Office is gearing up to provide a free Severe Storm Spotter Training session in Vincennes on March 25th. The initiative aims to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to report severe weather occurrences accurately, acting as vital "eyes on the ground." In the face of increasing wind farm developments, there's a growing need for more storm spotters in the area.

Last year, the NWS conducted a successful storm spotter training class in Shenandoah, where participants learned to report severe weather, including tornadoes and storms. Meteorologist Becky Kern emphasized safety precautions and the importance of storm spotting in enhancing public safety warnings.

Essential Skills: Identifying Severe Weather Features and Decoding Radar Imagery

The upcoming training in Vincennes will cover topics such as severe weather safety, radar understanding, and reporting criteria. Participants will learn to identify features of severe storms, interpret radar imagery, and provide storm spotter reports, effectively supplementing radar and satellite data.

Spring Training Schedule: Ten Talks Across the Viewing Area

In addition to the Vincennes session, NWS offices in Lincoln, St. Louis, and Chicago have announced their schedules for Spring's Storm Spotter training. Ten talks are planned within the viewing area, with one virtual course on April 13th at 10 A.M. Specific dates, times, and locations for the training sessions can be found on the respective office's website.

By empowering individuals with essential storm spotting skills, the National Weather Service is fostering a safer community for all. Don't miss the opportunity to make a difference and brave the storm.