Bahamas, Turks & Caicos Braced for Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Winds Expected March 22-25

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - The Department of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands from Friday, March 22, to Monday, March 25, 2024. A combination of a potent upper-level trough and unseasonably warm, moist conditions are forecasted to bring squally and severe weather to the region.

Forecast Details and Precautions

The MET Department's statement highlights expected three-day rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the Northwest Bahamas, with maximum amounts up to 8 inches, while the Central Bahamas could see 2 to 4 inches, and the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands 1 to 2 inches. The highest risk for severe weather conditions is anticipated from Friday evening to Saturday night, particularly in the Northwest and Central Bahamas. Residents are advised to prepare for possible street and low-lying area flooding, heavy downpours, localized flooding, strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, hail, and potential waterspouts or tornadic activity during thunderstorms.

Maritime and Safety Advisories

Winds in the Northwest Bahamas are expected to reach 20 to 30 knots with gusts to gale force. The Central and Southeast Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands should anticipate winds of 20 to 25 knots, with higher gusts. The MET Department advises small craft operators in the Northwest and Central Bahamas to avoid venturing far from port on Friday. Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect for the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands starting Friday.

Context and Implications

This severe weather warning comes amid forecasts for an extraordinarily active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with expected impacts from developing La Nina conditions and above-average ocean temperatures. The broader Caribbean region, including the Bahamas, is on high alert for increased storm activity. Residents and authorities are urged to stay informed and prepare accordingly, underscoring the importance of early warning systems and community readiness in mitigating the effects of severe weather.