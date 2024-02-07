Atmospheric River Storm Unleashes Extreme Weather on Southern California

An atmospheric river storm, considered one of the wettest in over 150 years, has unleashed its wrath on Southern California over a three-day span, resulting in catastrophic flooding, landslides, power outages, and fatalities. The extreme weather event, intensified by a potent El Niño episode and human-induced climate change, deposited up to 10 inches of rain in some areas, leading to severe damages and necessitating evacuations.

Record-Breaking Rainfall and Snowfall

The relentless storm has been particularly remarkable for the record-shattering rainfall it has brought to the region. Los Angeles recorded 7.03 inches of rain, marking the third-wettest two-day period since 1877. But the deluge wasn't confined to the lower areas. Higher elevations, such as the town of Wrightwood, situated at 6,000 feet, witnessed significant snowfall. The Sierra Nevada, as well as mountains in Southern California, received between 2 to 5 feet of snow, contributing to a state snow water content of 72 percent of normal, a figure expected to rise with further snow accumulation through Thursday.

Consequences of the Storm

Alongside the unprecedented rainfall and snowfall, the storm yielded a host of adverse effects, including flash floods, severe landslides, and destructive winds. The ground in affected areas became super-saturated, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. The storm also led to fatalities, with at least three deaths reported. The severity of the situation prompted local and state officials to declare a state of emergency, and federal aid has been offered by President Joe Biden.

The Atmospheric River Phenomenon

Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport water vapor from the tropics towards the poles. These bands of moisture, while crucial for the water supply in many regions, can cause extreme rainfall and floods when they make landfall. This particular atmospheric river stalled over Southern California, highlighting the diverse climate impacts these phenomena can have on different parts of a region. The National Weather Service indicates the snow level will remain at altitudes between 4,000 and 4,500 feet until Friday due to the influx of several cold systems.