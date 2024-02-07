Atmospheric River Damages Kindness Center at Eich Middle School

An atmospheric river that swept through California left a trail of destruction in its wake, significantly damaging the Kindness Center at Eich Middle School in Roseville. The center, a haven of tranquility for students burdened by stress and anxiety, was struck by a large tree that pierced its roof, causing substantial structural damage and loss of property.

Advertisment

A Sanctuary Lost

Offering a serene space for various activities such as reading and drawing, the Kindness Center is an integral part of the school's mission to foster emotional wellbeing among its students. The incident, which occurred when the school was not in session, fortunately resulted in no injuries. However, the center suffered major roof damage and lost several items including couches, books, and bookshelves - all elements that contributed to its calm and welcoming ambiance.

Call for Community Support

Advertisment

Principal Darren Brown, deeply moved by the unfortunate incident, has issued a plea to the community for assistance in rebuilding the center and replacing the lost items. The loss of the Kindness Center is more than just a material loss, it represents an emotional void for the students and staff who relied on the sanctuary it provided. As part of the interim measures, a makeshift Kindness Center has been established in a classroom, serving the immediate needs of the students.

Rebuilding a Symbol of Kindness

Brown emphasized the role of kindness and compassion as core values of the school's ethos. The Kindness Center was a physical embodiment of these values, making its loss all the more poignant. The building itself, being city-owned property, has the school waiting on tenterhooks for further details regarding the extent of the damage and the next steps for repair or reconstruction. The commitment to restoring the 'magic' of the original Kindness Center is unwavering, as it is seen as a symbol of the compassion and kindness that is at the heart of the school's culture.