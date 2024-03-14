At least 60 people die across country due to snowfall and cold weather

In a tragic unfolding of events, Afghanistan has been hit hard by severe weather conditions, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Initial reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Directorate highlight the catastrophic impact of snowfall, rain, and cold weather across the country, leading to the deaths of 60 individuals, injuries to 34, and the destruction of 1,645 houses. Furthermore, a staggering count of 177,911 livestock has perished in the calamity.

Emergency Aid and Rescue Operations

In response to the crisis, both national and international institutions have rallied to provide much-needed support to the affected populace. From the 1st to the 23rd of Hoot, over 22,415 families have received food, non-food, and cash aid. The distribution process is actively ongoing, ensuring that aid reaches all impacted individuals throughout the country. Moreover, the security forces of Al-Farooq Army Corps have notably rescued around 400 people stranded by flash floods on the Herat-Islam Qala highway, showcasing a determined effort to mitigate the disaster's consequences.

Preventative Measures and Future Plans

Authorities have laid out a comprehensive management plan to address and prevent the potential risks of floods, a collaborative effort involving both national and international partners. With the upcoming solar year, which starts later this month, officials have announced the implementation of incidental programs aimed at securing neighborhoods throughout Afghanistan against similar disasters. This proactive approach signifies a commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the nation's citizens against the vagaries of nature.

Challenges and Calls for Assistance

Despite these efforts, the situation in Herat province remains dire. Recent rains and floods have compounded the woes of the local populace, with 250 residential houses destroyed, and substantial damage inflicted on thousands of acres of land and gardens. The loss of hundreds of livestock adds to the economic strain on families already struggling to cope. While survey teams from Herat’s Department of Natural Disasters are assessing the extent of the damage, many affected families report having received no aid, highlighting a pressing need for increased assistance and support.

As Afghanistan grapples with the aftermath of this severe weather crisis, the resilience of its people and the collaborative efforts of both national and international aid entities offer a beacon of hope. The road to recovery may be long and fraught with challenges, but the spirit of solidarity and the ongoing relief operations herald a path towards rebuilding and healing.