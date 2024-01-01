en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Asteroid’s Close Approach, Celebrity New Year Celebrations, and More: A News Roundup

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Asteroid’s Close Approach, Celebrity New Year Celebrations, and More: A News Roundup

As we usher in the New Year, an 82-foot asteroid christened 2023 YR1 prepares to make its close approach to Earth. This celestial event has caught the attention of both NASA and the public, a testament to our unceasing vigilance in space exploration and monitoring. However, it doesn’t pose an imminent threat to our planet, but rather underscores our ongoing efforts to comprehend the vast expanse of space surrounding us.

Shruti Haasan Rings in 2024 with Family

In the world of entertainment, actress Shruti Haasan welcomed 2024 alongside her partner Santanu Hazarika and father Kamal Haasan. Sharing vibrant photographs of the celebration, the starlet evoked a sense of joy and new beginnings.

Disturbing Incident Shakes Nagaur District

Contrasting the celebratory news, a disturbing incident has come to light from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. A man was subjected to brutal assault and paraded naked on suspicion of theft, casting a spotlight on the burgeoning issues of mob justice and law and order in the region.

Unveiling Kajol’s New Year Moments

Renowned Bollywood actress Kajol greeted 2024 by sharing heartwarming family pictures featuring her husband Ajay Devgn and their children Nysa and Yug, offering fans a glimpse into her private life and her cherished moments.

Cold Wave Looms Over India

As we delve into weather forecasts, several Indian states are bracing for a significant drop in temperatures with a cold wave predicted in the upcoming week, a stark reminder of the changing climatic patterns.

Rafael Nadal’s Comeback Match

In sports news, fans eagerly await Rafael Nadal’s much-anticipated comeback match in the Brisbane Open against Dominic Thiem. Details on live streaming availability for viewers in India have also been discussed, building anticipation for this exciting face-off.

Ethiopia Recognizes Hargeisa

In a significant development on the global stage, Ethiopia has made a historic deal with Somaliland, becoming the first African country to recognize Hargeisa, a move that is bound to have far-reaching implications in international relations.

Manoj Bajpayee Flaunts ‘Killer’ Abs

Adding to the New Year cheer, actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed his well-toned abs in a social media post, earning praises from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and fans alike. This display of fitness is sure to inspire many as we step into 2024.

Sonam Kapoor Discusses Husband’s Health Struggles

Actress Sonam Kapoor opened up about the health struggles faced by her husband Anand Ahuja due to his undiagnosed condition. This candid discussion brings to the fore the challenges that come with health issues and the importance of support in such times.

0
Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year's Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Gold Coast Weather Crisis: Extreme Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Cold Wave Hits Punjab: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

By Rizwan Shah

Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

By Rizwan Shah

Fireball Captivates Observers Across England Amid Quadrantids Meteor S ...
@Science & Technology · 26 mins
Fireball Captivates Observers Across England Amid Quadrantids Meteor S ...
heart comment 0
2024 Ushers in a Wave of Changes for British Columbia

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 Ushers in a Wave of Changes for British Columbia
Sun Protection Essentials: Guarding Against Summer’s Intense Heat

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sun Protection Essentials: Guarding Against Summer's Intense Heat
Turks and Caicos Islands: A Rainy and Cool Start to 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Turks and Caicos Islands: A Rainy and Cool Start to 2024
Torrential Rain Causes Severe Flooding in Western Germany: A Call for Climate Action

By Wojciech Zylm

Torrential Rain Causes Severe Flooding in Western Germany: A Call for Climate Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
21 seconds
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
47 seconds
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
49 seconds
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
2 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
5 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
6 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
7 mins
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
7 mins
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
12 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
19 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
27 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
57 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app