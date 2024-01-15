Alabama Faces Plumbing Threat as Cold Weather Looms

As an unusually cold weather front sweeps across Alabama, residents grapple with the impending risk of residential plumbing damage. The U.S. Department of Energy has flagged concerns about pipes freezing when temperatures dip as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, a significant issue in southern regions like Alabama. Here, homes are less often built with pipes insulated within the building's warm interior, leaving them vulnerable to extreme cold.

Bracing for the Freeze

Jefferson County, Alabama, has declared a state of emergency due to the potential hazards of black ice, snow, and severe winter weather. The Jefferson Co. EMA is preparing for dangerous conditions and advising residents to stay home and brace for the worst. As temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the specter of frozen and potentially burst pipes hangs heavy.

Preventing Damage

Kerry Adkins, owner of OnTime Service, advises residents to protect furnace and faucet pipes during this cold snap. He recommends checking high-efficiency furnace pipes for freezing and using pre-made pipe insulation or alternative materials to shield faucet pipes. He also suggests insulating exposed pipes in the attic and closing crawl spaces. A frozen pipe can lead to a rupture, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Thawing Tactics

The Department of Energy recommends using a hair dryer or space heater to gently thaw frozen pipes. Once thawed, it's crucial to restore water flow gradually and inspect the pipes for cracks resulting from the freeze. It's also important to know the location of the main shut-off valve and to turn off the water heater in case of a freeze. If pipes do freeze and burst, the department advises turning off the water and contacting a professional immediately.