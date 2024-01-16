Abacus Plumbing Offers Key Advice on Preventing and Thawing Frozen Pipes Amid Houston Freeze

As Houston grapples with freezing temperatures, Abacus Plumbing steps forward, offering indispensable advice on dealing with one of winter's biggest headaches: frozen pipes. With a combination of proactive prevention and reactive measures, homeowners can brave the winter without fearing extensive water damage.

Prevention: The First Line of Defense

Understanding preventive measures is the first line of defense against frozen pipes. As Mel Camp has previously discussed, there are several steps homeowners can take to prevent their pipes from freezing. These include running a pencil-width stream of water from faucets, insulating pipes, and disconnecting water hoses. These measures help maintain a continuous flow of water, reducing the chances of freezing and subsequent damage to the pipes.

Thawing: A Delicate Operation

However, when prevention fails, thawing becomes crucial. This delicate process involves turning on the faucet to allow water to flow, applying heat to the frozen area, and maintaining the heat until the pipes are fully thawed. This process can take up to 30 minutes, depending on the severity of the freeze. Homeowners are advised against using at-home devices to thaw pipes, with the sun being the only recommended source of natural thawing.

Post-Thawing: Vigilance is Key

Once the pipes are thawed, vigilance becomes key. With thawing comes the potential for leaks, which could lead to severe water damage if not addressed promptly. Homeowners are advised to check all faucets and take precautionary measures to protect their pipes in the future.

For those facing a plumbing emergency during this period, Abacus Plumbing assures round-the-clock availability throughout the year. The team stands ready to address any plumbing issue, proving a reliable ally in Houston's freezing temperatures.