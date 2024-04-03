7.5 Earthquake in Taiwan Felt in Samoa, Triggers Cumulonimbus Cloud and Heavy Rain

On Wednesday, an unexpected turn of weather conditions hit Samoa as a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan coincided with the formation of a Cumulonimbus cloud, leading to heavy rain and the closure of schools across the island. This sudden shift from a sunny morning to severe weather conditions caught residents by surprise, prompting immediate responses from local authorities.

Immediate Impact and Response

The Samoa Meteorology Office, upon observing the rapid onset of the Cumulonimbus cloud, which is known for its potential to cause strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, issued a heavy rain warning and flood advisory for all land areas and major rivers. Assistant Chief Executive Officer Afaese Luteru Tauvale noted that while such weather events are considered normal, the community should remain vigilant about the possibility of flooding and other related impacts. The extreme weather conditions led to the Ministry of Education taking the precautionary step of closing schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Tropical Cyclone and Climate Outlook

The recent weather disturbances in Samoa are part of a broader climatic trend influenced by the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), currently in the El Nino phase. This phase is associated with warming Pacific Sea Surface temperatures, which can lead to altered weather patterns. For Samoa, the forecast from November 2023 to April 2024 suggests below-normal rainfall but an increased likelihood of tropical cyclones, with two to three named storms expected to form or pass within a 400km radius of Samoa. One of these could reach Category 3 or higher intensity, indicating a 'Normal to Above Normal' cyclone risk for the season.

Preparing for the Future

As Samoa grapples with the immediate aftermath of the Cumulonimbus cloud and its implications, the focus also shifts towards long-term preparedness and resilience building against climate-induced challenges. The ongoing El Nino phase underscores the need for communities, governments, and international partners to collaborate closely in enhancing infrastructure, emergency response mechanisms, and public awareness to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events and ensure the safety and well-being of the Pacific Island populations.