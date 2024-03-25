5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Malesso, Guam; No Tsunami Threat Reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck 148 km south-southwest of Malesso, Guam, at a depth of 10.0 km, stirring concern but ultimately posing no tsunami threat, as confirmed by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. This seismic event, occurring at 12:21 p.m. on Monday, prompted a swift response from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense but resulted in no reported major damages or injuries on the island.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Safety Measures

Following the earthquake, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense were quick to assess the situation, confirming the absence of a tsunami threat and reporting no significant harm to the community. They also took the opportunity to remind residents of the critical 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' procedure, a safety protocol designed to protect individuals during seismic events. This prompt and organized response underscores the importance of preparedness and the effectiveness of Guam's emergency services in managing natural disaster risks.

Community Preparedness and Education

Advertisment

In light of this event, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense have emphasized the value of earthquake preparedness, directing the community to valuable resources available on websites such as ready.gov/earthquakes and ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes. These platforms offer comprehensive guides on how to react before, during, and after an earthquake, aiming to enhance community resilience and reduce the impact of future seismic events.

Looking Forward: Enhancing Resilience

While the recent earthquake near Malesso did not result in a tsunami or significant damages, it serves as a potent reminder of Guam's vulnerability to natural disasters. It highlights the ongoing need for vigilance, preparedness, and education in mitigating the risks posed by earthquakes. By fostering a culture of readiness and ensuring that all community members are informed and equipped to handle such situations, Guam can continue to safeguard its residents against the unpredictable forces of nature.