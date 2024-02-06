5 Million Gallon Sewage Spill in LA Prompts Beach Closures and Rain Advisory

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its initial statement concerning the sewage spill into the Dominguez Channel, revealing a more substantial environmental hazard than anticipated. Initially estimated to be 1 million gallons, the spill has now grown to a staggering 5 million gallons of untreated sewage, posing a considerable threat to the local ecosystem and public health.

Untreated Sewage Spill Leads to Beach Closures

The spill's aftermath has led to the closure of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro's coastal waters. The Department has issued a stern warning to the public, advising them to avoid any contact with the water in the affected area. This advisory will remain in effect until test results indicate that bacterial levels have returned within safe health standards. The incident, which transpired on February 5, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., was the unfortunate result of an overwhelmed sewage system caused by a recent storm.

Rain Advisory Extended Due to Contamination Risk

Alongside the ocean water closure, a Rain Advisory has been extended until February 7, urging residents to avoid contact with all ocean waters. This advisory is the Department's response to the increased risk of contamination due to the sewage spill. The Department is closely monitoring the situation and has taken swift measures to mitigate the impact and protect public health.

Public Health Department's Efforts and Public Communication

The Department has set up a 24-hour beach closure hotline for residents, providing them with timely updates on the situation. In an effort to inform and protect the public, they have also made available a map of the impacted locations on their official website. This transparency reflects their commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment amidst the crisis. The Department's officials continue to work diligently, testing water quality to ensure it meets health standards before lifting the advisory and reopening the beaches.