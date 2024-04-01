38 Million at Risk as Severe Storms Threaten US from Texas to Illinois

Millions brace for potential devastation as severe weather targets a vast stretch of the United States, from Texas through to Illinois. The forecast predicts a turbulent mix of tornadoes, hail, and high winds, marking a significant meteorological event poised to impact approximately 38 million residents starting Monday afternoon.

Imminent Threat: Severe Weather on the Horizon

The National Weather Service has issued a stark warning, highlighting an "all forms of severe weather" scenario that encompasses damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, EF2 tornadoes with the power to unleash 111 to 135 mph winds, and "very large" hail, potentially reaching 2 inches in diameter. Cities including Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin, and St. Louis are directly in the storm's path, with timing forecasts indicating a critical period from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The greatest concern is the heightened risk of EF2 tornadoes, particularly across northeast Oklahoma to central Missouri, a scenario aggravated by the potential for nocturnal tornadoes, which historically prove to be twice as deadly as their daytime counterparts.

Shift of Focus: The Storm Moves East

As the system progresses, Tuesday's focus shifts eastward, targeting Tennessee and the Ohio River Valley, with the storm's effects anticipated to extend into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Wednesday. The risk of severe flooding escalates, affecting areas from the middle Mississippi through to the central Appalachians. Up to 3 inches of rainfall could drench regions from Kansas City, Missouri, to New England, while the north from the Great Lakes to New England braces for up to 18 inches of snow. This tempest follows on the heels of torrential downpours in California over the Easter weekend, showcasing the system's widespread and versatile impact.

Response and Recovery: Communities on Alert

In California, the storm's ferocity was evident as portions of Highway 1 succumbed to the ocean, and Santa Barbara County drivers faced standstill conditions due to severe flooding. In the wake of the storm, communities across the affected regions are urged to remain vigilant, adhering to safety advisories and preparedness measures. The National Weather Service's advice is clear: "Be prepared to take action if watches and warnings are issued for your area." As the system continues its relentless advance, the full extent of its impact remains to be seen, highlighting the unpredictable nature of severe weather events and the critical importance of readiness and response strategies.