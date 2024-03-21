213-Hour Snow Siege to Hit UK

As Britain prepares for an extended wintry embrace, weather forecasts pinpoint a significant snow event stretching over 213 hours, starting from 3am on Saturday, March 23, until midnight on March 31. This unparalleled chill will sweep across the UK, with Scotland, Wales, and parts of England particularly in the crosshairs. WX Charts' latest predictions reveal a complex pattern of snowfall, affecting various regions differently but uniting the country under a blanket of winter weather.

Initial Onset and Geographic Spread

The impending snow will make its first appearance in most of western and central Scotland, delivering up to 3cm per hour in some areas. While England and Wales can expect a lighter dusting, the impact remains significant, heralding a wet and snowy end to March. The weather maps suggest a brief respite for parts of the UK, but Scotland and Wales will see a resurgence of snow by early Tuesday morning, complicating travel and daily routines.

Depth and Duration

By the close of March, snow depths will reach their peak, with western Scotland bracing for up to 18cm. North Wales and northern England will not be spared, expecting accumulations that could disrupt the early days of spring. Despite the challenging conditions, the Met Office highlights an unsettled weather pattern, with rain and showers dominating much of the UK, suggesting a mixed bag of precipitation as the nation transitions from winter to spring.